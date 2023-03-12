Section 7A Quarterfinals: Cherry and Mountain Iron-Buhl advance to semifinals while Ely falls to Northland
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Denfeld High School was the host for the Section 7A Quarterfinals on Saturday.
No. 7 Cherry defeated No. 7 North Woods 105-76. The Tigers will play No. 3 Northland in the semifinals, who defeated No. 6 Ely 93-59.
No. 4 Mountain Iron-Buhl also advances to the 7A Seminfinals after a 62-61 win over No. 5 Fond du Lac Ojibwe. The Rangers will face No. 1 Deer River who earned a 76-63 win over No. 8 Chisolm.
The 7A Seminfinals will take place at UMD on Wednesday at 5:30 and 7:00 p.m.
Fans can follow the tournament here:
2023 Section 7A Basketball, Boys Tournament | MSHSL
