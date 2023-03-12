Section 7A Quarterfinals: Cherry and Mountain Iron-Buhl advance to semifinals while Ely falls to Northland

By Alexis Beckett
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Denfeld High School was the host for the Section 7A Quarterfinals on Saturday.

No. 7 Cherry defeated No. 7 North Woods 105-76. The Tigers will play No. 3 Northland in the semifinals, who defeated No. 6 Ely 93-59.

No. 4 Mountain Iron-Buhl also advances to the 7A Seminfinals after a 62-61 win over No. 5 Fond du Lac Ojibwe. The Rangers will face No. 1 Deer River who earned a 76-63 win over No. 8 Chisolm.

The 7A Seminfinals will take place at UMD on Wednesday at 5:30 and 7:00 p.m.

Fans can follow the tournament here:

2023 Section 7A Basketball, Boys Tournament | MSHSL

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow will cause travel troubles Saturday and Sunday.
First Alert: slow moving low to drop a lot of snow during Winter Storm Warning through Sunday night
UPDATE: Work on section of Twin Ports Interchange will remain stopped after possible indigenous remains uncovered
Levi Axtell
Deputies: Man confessed to using shovel, moose antler to murder Grand Marais man
Tamenang Choh and Grace Kirk
Former Marshall star Grace Kirk suing the Ivy League and their schools
The now-demolished Duluth Central High School in the middle of its tear-down
Duluth’s Central High School on the hill officially sells for $8 million

Latest News

UMD Women's Basketball
No. 1 UMD defeat No. 8 Southern Nazarene to advance to Regional Semifinals
UMD Men's Hockey
UMD falls to St. Cloud State in game one of NCHC Quarterfinals
Hermantown Basketball
No. 1 Hermantown defeats No. 5 Cloquet to advance to Section 7AAA Championship
Hermantown boys hockey
Hermantown falls to Mahtomedi in state semi-final game