Olson propels the Bulldogs to the Regional Final after posting a career night

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Mandy Pearson and her top seeded Bulldogs held a conference championship rematch with five seeded MSU-Mankato on Saturday night back at home in the Central Regional Semifinal where UMD earned their ticket to the Regional Final.

UMD went into the lockeroom up 40-37 and never looked back. In the third quarter they were up by as many as 15 points, but it was the fifth-year senior and NSIC Player of the Year, Brooke Olson who stole the show posting a career night with 43 points. Olson and the Bulldogs ended the Mavericks season with an 86-70 win.

UMD will host third seed Missouri Southern on Monday night back in Romano Gymnasium. Tip-off is set for 7 pm.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.