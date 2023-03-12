No. 7 Bulldogs fall to No. 2 Gophers in NCAA Regional Final

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon, No. 7 UMD battled against No. 2 Minnesota in the final round before the tournament comes back to Duluth.

A hard-fought game from every single Bulldog ended in a 3-0 loss to the Gophers, ending what was an incredible season for the UMD Women’s Hockey team. The Bulldogs finished 26-10-3 overall for the 2022-23 season.

HC @MauraCrowell on our SRs:

“I love those kids. [They] have given us everything they have. They came into a program that wasn't anywhere near an NCAA Tournament. What they have done for our program…is beyond words…they have set us up really well to continue this trajectory." pic.twitter.com/oNkxrKNpNE — UMD Women's Hockey (@UMDWHockey) March 12, 2023

No. 7 @UMDWHockey's NCAA Run Comes to an End Against No. 2 Minnesota



Recap: https://t.co/AB37bSJk0k pic.twitter.com/IHym1mhJ72 — UMD Athletics (@UMDBulldogs) March 12, 2023

