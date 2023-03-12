No. 7 Bulldogs fall to No. 2 Gophers in NCAA Regional Final

UMD Beats Bemidji
UMD Beats Bemidji(NNN)
By Alexis Beckett
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon, No. 7 UMD battled against No. 2 Minnesota in the final round before the tournament comes back to Duluth.

A hard-fought game from every single Bulldog ended in a 3-0 loss to the Gophers, ending what was an incredible season for the UMD Women’s Hockey team. The Bulldogs finished 26-10-3 overall for the 2022-23 season.

