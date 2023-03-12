No. 6 Moose Lake/ Willow River falls to No. 3 Rock Ridge in Section 7AA Quarterfinals
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon the Rebels and Wolverines met at Hermantown High School for the Section 7AA Quarterfinals.
Rock Ridge finished with a 70-63 win over Moose Lake/ Willow River to advance to the 7AA Seminfinals. No. 3 Rock Ridge will be back at Hermantown face No. 2 Esko on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.
