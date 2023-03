DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday night, UMD faced St. Cloud State in game two for Final Faceoff Quarterfinals series.

Three goals for the Bulldogs in the second period helped them to a 5-1 over the Huskies to force game three.

A huge win tonight for the Bulldogs!



UMD forces a game three and will be back tomorrow.



FINAL | 5-1 UMD#BulldogCountry pic.twitter.com/CbLQp3gxvG — UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) March 12, 2023

The final game of the series will take place on Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.