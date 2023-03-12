First Alert: Winter Storm Warning to last through Sunday with more snow possible

WEATHER STORY: A slow moving occluded low from Montana will continue to ponderously plow through our region on Sunday. That means more snow until late Sunday night or even early Monday morning. We will continue to have poor visibility and slippery roads today. Once the storm passes early Monday, we get a couple of sunnier days before precip returns on Wednesday. It may be warm enough then for rain and snow mixes.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will continue on Sunday. (kbjr)

SUNDAY MORNING: The sky will be cloudy and there will be a 90-100% chance for snow to continue around the region. The morning low temp will be 20-25. The wind will be E 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: There will be a 90% or greater chance for the snow to continue with the sky staying cloudy. The high will shoot for 30. The wind will be E 15-25 MPH.

Snow totals through Sunday night shown above. (kbjr)

MONDAY: The low should leave by about 7 a.m. and a high will move down from Canada to clear the sky on Monday. Monday should be partly sunny. The morning low will be 10. The high will be 25. The wind will be N 5-10 mph.

COMING UP: If Monday turns out calm and a little cooler than normal, Tuesday will be mostly sunny and close to normal for temperatures. On Wednesday, it will become warmer than normal and that will create the potential for a rain and snow mix that may slick up the roads. Please tune into the Northern News Now newscasts on CBS 3 and KBJR 6 at 10 pm Sunday for the latest look at the data.

The week starts with snow but a mix is possible mid-week (kbjr)

