First Alert: Winter Storm Warning to end Sunday evening, next round of precip may arrive Wednesday

By Dave Anderson
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER STORY: Snow totals so far have ranged from 5-13″ according to National Weather Service storm reports. Another 1-3″ is still possible until 7 pm Sunday night. After that, it is estimated that the Winter Storm Warning will expire. Once the storm passes early Monday, we get a couple of sunnier days before precip returns on Wednesday. It may be warm enough then for rain and snow mixes the first day which could shift to snow Thursday and Friday and end as flurries next Saturday.

Warnings and advisories will end for most zones Sunday evening
Warnings and advisories will end for most zones Sunday evening(KBJR)

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: There will be a 90% or greater chance for the snow to continue with the sky staying cloudy. The high will shoot for 30. The wind will be E 15-25 MPH.

Road conditions as of 2 pm Sunday
Road conditions as of 2 pm Sunday(KBJR)

SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow should wind down to flurries after 7 pm. The sky will slowly clear a bit and that will help things cool. The overnight low should be near 10. The wind will be NE 10-20 mph.

Snow totals reported to NWS Duluth
Snow totals reported to NWS Duluth(KBJR)

MONDAY: The sky will become partly sunny as higher air pressure grazes the Northland for a pair of days. The afternoon high will be near 27. The wind will be N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: The high pressure cell will be more powerful on Tuesday. The sky should become mostly sunny. The low will be 3. The high will be up to 30. The wind will be S 5-15 mph.

COMING UP: If Monday turns out calm and a little cooler than normal, Tuesday will be mostly sunny and close to normal for temperatures. On Wednesday, it will become warmer than normal and that will create the potential for a rain and snow mix that may slick up the roads. Models are not in agreement as to how much snow may fall Thursday and Friday. Please tune into the Northern News Now newscasts on CBS 3 and KBJR 6 at 10 pm Sunday for the latest look at the data.

The week starts calm but could finish snowy again
The week starts calm but could finish snowy again(KBJR)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

