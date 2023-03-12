DTA shifts to emergency mainline bus service due to snow

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After heavy snowfall, the Duluth Transit Authority has shifted to its limited emergency mainline bus service Sunday.

DTA leaders hope this change will still allow them to provide essential trips while crews are out clearing the roads of snow.

The emergency mainline service will go into effect at 9 a.m. Sunday, March 12 and will last until further notice.

Updates can be expected on the DTA’s website and Facebook page.

Click here for a schedule that outlines the DTA’s emergency mainline service.

