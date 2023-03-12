City of Duluth asking residents to move street parked cars Sunday afternoon

By Robb Coles
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The city of Duluth is asking residents to move cars parked on streets Sunday afternoon to help plows clear the roads.

In a social media post Sunday, city leaders said residents can do their part in helping with street maintenance operations by remembering to get out and move their cars between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. from the odd to the even side of the road.

They said doing so will prevent crews from getting equipment stuck in neighborhoods with cars parked on both sides of the road.

For information about alternate side parking, click here

The post also reminded Duluthians that property owners and residents ought to shovel snow from the sidewalks abutting their properties 24 hours after a snow event so that residents who rely on pedestrian travel can do so safely.

