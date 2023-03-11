Trail by Trail: Douglas County, Iron River, Duluth

Logging operations are back underway in Douglas County.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Trail Report: Douglas County Forestry Department

Logging areas trail base is getting very thin and there are icy corners throughout the trail system.

There are more branches hanging in the trails so ride with caution.

Please reference the County Map for the Closures and active Logging areas.

There are still some low-hanging branches and debris under the snow so please continue to ride with caution.

Make sure you check with neighboring counties and states before you ride to make sure trails are open.

Douglas County Forestry does not maintain any trails across lakes. If you would like information on specific trails, please contact the Snowmobile club in that area.

For the full report, click here.

Iron River, WI- The Northern Adventures Snowmobile Club is based in Iron River, Wisconsin, and a partner club to the Bayfield County Snowmobile Alliance. The club maintains an active Facebook page with reports and trail conditions. There is a layer of ice on the road that has now been sanded so bare spots may appear. Trail 4 to Mason is also groomed and in very good condition.

Trail Report: Duluth Parks and Recreation

All Ski Trails groomed as of 1:30 p.m. Lester Golf just beginning.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send us a report to TrailbyTrail@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland.

