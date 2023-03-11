STRIKING OUT HUNGER: Hunger Bowl Twin Ports raises funds for food shelves

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) -- People laced up their bowling shoes to strike out hunger Saturday at the Hunger Bowl Twin Ports.

Local insurance agencies in the Twin Ports, Two Harbors and Cloquet areas came together to raise money benefiting Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

In March, food banks and shelves need the most help.

The fundraiser culminated with a bowling tournament Saturday at Superior Lanes in Superior.

The insurance agency team that collects the most in non-perishable food and financial donations takes home the Hunger Bowl Twin Ports Grand Champion Trophy.

The event was created last year by Zenith Auto Glass in Duluth to help support local food shelves in a time of great need.

“It’s so gratifying to be a part of this and make such a difference in our community when our community needs it the most,” said George Weller, the owner of Zenith Auto Glass.

Weller said last year, the fundraiser received over $64,000 in non-perishable food and financial donations.

This year, they’ve already raised over $78,000 not including the proceeds from Saturday’s tournament.

