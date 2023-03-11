Plans to build a David Tomassoni memorial move forward in Chisholm

CHISOLM, MN. (Northern News Now) - Plans for a memorial bridge honoring late Minnesota State Senator David Tomassoni are moving forward in Chisholm.

The Senator David J. Tomassoni Bridge of Peace Memorial is set for construction across Longyear Lake this summer.

The late state senator served in the Minnesota legislature for 30 years and was best known for his work on behalf of the Iron Range.

Tomassoni passed away in 2022 after being diagnosed with ALS the prior year.

The memorial will take the form of an arch across the lake’s causeway and include a recreational plaza.

Early surveying and soil boring determined the original site in the middle of the causeway was unsuitable for a project of its scale.

The memorial will now be located on the west end closer to downtown Chisholm.

“In-kind contributions of pro-bono work for the project will be important to bringing the project budget down. We are happy to report that, in addition to Benchmark Engineering and NTS performing in-kind services, ARI is providing design services, and Radotich, Inc. has offered to provide a crane and labor to place the arch,” said Shelley Valentini, memorial volunteer.

Fundraising continues for the $450,000 project. To date, $293,750 has been raised.

Tom & Jerry’s Bar will be hosting a raffle drawing in June, with all proceeds going towards the Tomassoni Memorial.

First place prize for the raffle is a Benelli Montefeltro 20-gauge shotgun with a laser engraved wood stock.

2nd place will be a Benelli Nova 12″ gauge pump-action shotgun.

3rd place will be $500 cash.

Tickets are $20 each and will be on sale at Tom & Jerry’s, Valentini’s Supper Club, and Keyboard Liquor in Chisholm, Nick’s Corner Bar in Hibbing, Poppers Bar in Virginia, and Margie’s Roosevelt in Eveleth.

“On behalf of the Tomassoni family, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the way the region is embracing this memorial. Dad was proud to represent this region and he would be so honored”, said Dante Tomassoni, the Senator’s son.

Contributions can be sent to Chisholm Community Foundation, 4 SW Third Avenue, Chisholm MN 55719 with the designation “Senator David J. Tomassoni Bridge of Peace Memorial.”

