DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Romano Gym was the host for an NCAA Regional for the first time on Friday night.

A 32-point performance from Brooke Olson helped the Bulldogs to a 66-50 win over the Crimson Storm.

No. 1 will play No. 5 Minnesota State on Saturday 7:30 p.m.

.@UMDWomensBBall makes a statement in round one of the NCAA Central Region Tournament defeating Southern Nazarene 66-50.



Recap: https://t.co/NjDZIPiSka pic.twitter.com/51qZdXqCtU — UMD Athletics (@UMDBulldogs) March 11, 2023

The Romano Gym was absolutely electric tonight⚡️



Let’s do it again tomorrow😤 pic.twitter.com/T1hfVbEiMX — UMD Women's Bball (@UMDWomensBBall) March 11, 2023

