Indictment: Former police officer under the influence at time of fatal crash

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan confirmed the indictment for former Officer Jay Steward.
By Wade Smith and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A former police officer in Tuscumbia, Alabama, has been indicted for murder in relation to an October 2022 pedestrian death.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan confirmed Jay Steward has been indicted in connection to the death of Terry Hinton.

Hinton was struck by a marked police vehicle, driven by Steward, on Oct. 10, 2022, according to Tuscumbia police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the indictment, Steward was under the influence at the time of the incident.

The document states Steward “did recklessly engage in conduct which manifested extreme indifference to human life and created a grave risk of death to a person.”

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall are handling the investigation.

Steward is being held without bond in the Colbert County Jail. His next court appearance will be on March 14.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Levi Axtell
Deputies: Man confessed to using shovel, moose antler to murder Grand Marais man
UPDATE: Work on section of Twin Ports Interchange will remain stopped after possible indigenous remains uncovered
Tamenang Choh and Grace Kirk
Former Marshall star Grace Kirk suing the Ivy League and their schools
The now-demolished Duluth Central High School in the middle of its tear-down
Duluth’s Central High School on the hill officially sells for $8 million
WX GFX
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning to start Saturday afternoon and end Sunday evening

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
UK: Russian advance in Bakhmut could come with heavy losses
Abraham Bravo Segura is accused of keeping a woman captive for four years locked inside a...
Man charged with kidnapping for allegedly keeping woman locked in trailer for 4 years
Northern News Now video forecast for Saturday night's Storm Warning March 11, 2023
The National Guard was called to Monterey County, California after floodwaters breached a...
Storm breaches California river’s levee, hundreds evacuate