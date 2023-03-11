Goats, Kubb, Music & More: BockFest returns to Superior

Goats, Kubb, Music & More: BockFest returns to Superior
Goats, Kubb, Music & More: BockFest returns to Superior(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Despite the snowy weather Saturday, Northlanders gathered for a celebration of spring in Superior.

This weekend Earth Rider Brewery is holding its annual BockFest.

Bock is a type of beer that is brewed in the spring.

The celebration kicked off Friday night with the blessing of the bock and live music.

Saturday the live music continued, but there was also beer poking, Kubb, and baby goats for attendees to pet and play with.

According to Earth Riders Brewery’s Heidi Lord, the outdoor space at Earth Rider helps make events like this possible.

“We have this great field here at Earth Rider and it’s a great place for the community for all of our events. It’s all ages, everything that we host out here. And it’s a great thing for Superior, a nice community gathering space,” Lord said.

The BockFest celebration continues Sunday with a Beer and Waffles Brunch at Superior Waffles, that kicks off at 11 a.m.

For more information about BockFest, click here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Work on section of Twin Ports Interchange will remain stopped after possible indigenous remains uncovered
Levi Axtell
Deputies: Man confessed to using shovel, moose antler to murder Grand Marais man
Tamenang Choh and Grace Kirk
Former Marshall star Grace Kirk suing the Ivy League and their schools
The now-demolished Duluth Central High School in the middle of its tear-down
Duluth’s Central High School on the hill officially sells for $8 million
WX GFX
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning to start Saturday afternoon and end Sunday evening

Latest News

People laced up their bowling shoes to strike out hunger Saturday at the Hunger Bowl Twin Ports.
STRIKING OUT HUNGER: Hunger Bowl Twin Ports raises funds for food shelves
Levi Axtell
Cook County Sheriff responds to Grand Marais murder
Northern News Now video forecast for Saturday night's Storm Warning March 11, 2023
Heavy snow will cause travel troubles Saturday and Sunday.
First Alert: slow moving low to drop a lot of snow during Winter Storm Warning through Sunday night