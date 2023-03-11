Goats, Kubb, Music & More: BockFest returns to Superior

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Despite the snowy weather Saturday, Northlanders gathered for a celebration of spring in Superior.

This weekend Earth Rider Brewery is holding its annual BockFest.

Bock is a type of beer that is brewed in the spring.

The celebration kicked off Friday night with the blessing of the bock and live music.

Saturday the live music continued, but there was also beer poking, Kubb, and baby goats for attendees to pet and play with.

According to Earth Riders Brewery’s Heidi Lord, the outdoor space at Earth Rider helps make events like this possible.

“We have this great field here at Earth Rider and it’s a great place for the community for all of our events. It’s all ages, everything that we host out here. And it’s a great thing for Superior, a nice community gathering space,” Lord said.

The BockFest celebration continues Sunday with a Beer and Waffles Brunch at Superior Waffles, that kicks off at 11 a.m.

