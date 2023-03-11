First Alert: slow moving low to drop a lot of snow during Winter Storm Warning through Sunday night

WEATHER STORY: A slow moving low from Montana will mimic a Colorado Low and deliver plenty of snow from Saturday afternoon to Sunday evening. A Colorado Low usually has a good connection to the Gulf of Mexico hence the copious snow they tend to bring. This Montana trough doesn’t have that connection but its slow pace will give it time to gather the moisture it needs from elsewhere. The result will be the same - poor visibility, slippery roads and plenty of shoveling to do. Once the storm passes by Monday, we get a couple of calm days before the next round returns. March is statistically our snowiest month and this lion-like behavior certainly is living up to that reputation this year.

First Alert status is in effect

SATURDAY: The sky will be cloudy and there will be a 100% chance for snow beginning west and pushing east. The high temp will be near 28. The wind will be E 10-20 mph.

Most of the region faces a Winter Storm Warning Saturday and Sunday but the U.P. has a slightly gentler Winter Weather Advisory

SATURDAY NIGHT: The snow will continue beneath a still cloudy sky. The low temp will be 20-25. The wind will be E 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: There will be a 90% chance for the snow to continue with the sky staying cloudy. The morning low temp will be near 10. The high will strive for 25. The wind will be N 5-10 mph.

Heavy snow will cause travel troubles Saturday and Sunday. (kbjr)

COMING UP: Monday will be calm and a little cooler than normal. Tuesday will be straight up sunny and fairly close to normal. By Wednesday, it will become warmer than normal and that will cause the potential for trouble of a different flavor - a rain and snow mix may slick up the roads. Please tune into the Northern News Now newscasts on CBS 3 and KBJR 6 at 6 and 10 pm Saturday for an in person update on the 7 day forecast.

Big snow starts the week ahead and wet snow may follow up by late week. (kbjr)

