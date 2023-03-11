Cook County Sheriff responds to Grand Marais murder

GRAND MARAIS, MN. -- Cook County Deputies responded to an injury report Wednesday afternoon after a neighbor reported sounds of screaming.

Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen said that when the officers arrived, they found Lawrence Scully dead.

“Some deputies went to check on that, but in the meantime, the person who claimed to do the assaulting came into our law enforcement center and turned himself in,” said Sheriff Eliasen.

That man was 27-year-old Levi Axtell.

Authorities said that Axtell, who was covered in blood and in a frenzy, claimed to hit Scully on the head about two dozen times with a shovel he found on Scully’s deck, and then hit him several more times with a large moose antler to quote: “finish him off.”

“He got down on his knees, he put his hands behind the back of his head, and deputies went out to escort him into our booking area,” said Eliasen.

After booking him, Sheriff Eliasen said they immediately called the BCA for assistance with the crime scene.

Authorities said Axtell and Scully have known each other in the past.

In April of 2018, Axtell filed for an order of protection for two years against Scully, accusing him of stalking his daughter at her daycare.

“Restraining orders were granted and ultimately they were taken back again,” Eliasen said. “So, yes that friction was always present between the two of them.”

The reason for the dismissal of the restraining order is unknown.

In 1979, Scully was convicted in Kanabec County for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl, making him a registered sex offender.

He was released in 1982.

In the criminal complaint, Axtell told authorities he claimed to see Scully in his vehicle at locations where children were present and believed he would re-offend.

“Basically, the confession that he gave immediately, and all of the evidence matched up with what he was telling us,” said Eliasen. “There are some investigations as far as forensic evidence goes, but as far as taking statements and piecing things together, there wasn’t a whole lot of that.”

The remainder of the case investigation was passed over to the BCA, and the County Attorney.

Axtell is held at the Cook County Jail House, his bail set at $1 million.

His next appearance in court is set for April.

