Possible indigenous remains found at Twin Ports Interchage construction project

Can of Worms Project brings possible impacts to Lincoln Park
By Ben Lewer
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Possible indigenous remains have been uncovered during the construction of Duluth’s “Can of Worms.”

According to Duluth Police, the discovery was made on February 14th in the Lincoln Park neighborhood near North 22nd Avenue and West First Street.

Officers responded, and an archaeologist was already on site when they arrived.

According to police, the remains were determined to be a partial jaw bone.

The medical examiner’s office was consulted, and The Fond du Lac Band ultimately collected the bone.

Authorities still have yet to provide information as to what comes next and what this means for construction.

This is an ongoing story, check back for more details.

