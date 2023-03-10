Northern News Now Blood Drive results

We collected enough blood to potentially save 546 lives
Northern News Now & Memorial Blood Center Blood Drive (March 6, 2023)
By Matt McConico
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thank you to everyone that came out to our Blood Drive on Monday, March 6 & Tuesday March 7.

We collected enough blood to potentially save 546 lives.

Blood donors are truly special people for giving of themselves so that others might live.

Northern News Now teamed-up with Memorial Blood Centers for the drive.

This blood drive was very important as Memorial Blood Centers declaimed a “Blood Emergency” on the first day of the drive.

Blood emergencies are based on current amount of blood supplies.

Memorial Blood Centers is a local non-profit organization and the sole supplier of blood products to 19 hospitals in Northern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin, plus both air ambulance services in the state of Minnesota.

Or next Blood Drive is set for Monday, June 26 & Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Hunter McCullough interviews Michele Keil from Memorial Blood Centers
