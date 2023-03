DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night, Cherry hosted Floodwood for the second round of the Section 7A playoffs.

The Tigers dominated the Polar Bears 108-38 to advance to the quarterfinals. No 2. Cherry will face No. 7 North Woods at Duluth Denfeld on Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

