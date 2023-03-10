Hermantown falls to Mahtomedi in state semi-final game

The Zephyrs scored with 49 seconds left in the game to advance
Hermantown boys hockey
Hermantown boys hockey(KBJR)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The (3) Mahtomedi Zephyrs upset the (2) Hermantown Hawks in the Minnesota State Boys’ Hockey Semi-Final Game.

After a three-period battle, the Zephyrs scored with 49 seconds left in the game to advance to the Championship on Saturday.

End of Period stats:

1st Period:

13:36 1-0 Hawks #24 Dallas Vieau unassisted

15:54 1-1 Zephyrs #9 Jonny Grove assisted by #15 Seth Nelson and #26 Carson Marshall

Hawks led shots 12-9.

2nd Period:

No scoring.

Hawks led shots 23-12.

3rd Period:

16:11 1-2 Zephyrs #11 Charlie Drage unassisted

Hawks led shots 32-26.

(3) Mahtomedi 2 (2) Hermantown Hawks 1 Final.

The Hawks will play in the 3rd place game at 9 a.m. on Saturday against the loser of the Warroad vs. Orono game.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamenang Choh and Grace Kirk
Former Marshall star Grace Kirk suing the Ivy League and their schools
Judge Sally Tarnowski
Report: Judge Tarnowski fatally struck by car
Can of Worms Project brings possible impacts to Lincoln Park
Possible indigenous remains found at Twin Ports Interchage construction project
File - police lights
Man dead following apparent altercation in Grand Marais
One person is dead after a snowmobile crash in Vilas County early Monday morning.
Hermantown woman dead after snowmobile crash

Latest News

Kat, Kristy and Anna Berington before the Iditarod. The three sisters grew up in Port Wing,...
I-TWIN-AROD: Sisters from South Shore race in Alaska’s Iditarod
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Adam Thielen released from Minnesota Vikings
Cherry Basketball
No. 2 Cherry advances in Section 7A tournament after victory over No. 15 Floodwood
Grand Rapids Basketball
Grand Rapids defeats Cloquet 59-43 for Section 7AAA Title