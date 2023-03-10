Hermantown falls to Mahtomedi in state semi-final game

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The (3) Mahtomedi Zephyrs upset the (2) Hermantown Hawks in the Minnesota State Boys’ Hockey Semi-Final Game.

After a three-period battle, the Zephyrs scored with 49 seconds left in the game to advance to the Championship on Saturday.

End of Period stats:

1st Period:

13:36 1-0 Hawks #24 Dallas Vieau unassisted

15:54 1-1 Zephyrs #9 Jonny Grove assisted by #15 Seth Nelson and #26 Carson Marshall

Hawks led shots 12-9.

2nd Period:

No scoring.

Hawks led shots 23-12.

3rd Period:

16:11 1-2 Zephyrs #11 Charlie Drage unassisted

Hawks led shots 32-26.

(3) Mahtomedi 2 (2) Hermantown Hawks 1 Final.

The Hawks will play in the 3rd place game at 9 a.m. on Saturday against the loser of the Warroad vs. Orono game.

