First Alert: Weekend winter storm still on track

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)
WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: The calm before the storm continues into tonight. We will have mostly cloudy skies and east winds 5-10mph. Lows will fall into the teens, so a bit colder tomorrow morning. The next big round of snow arrives Saturday!

SATURDAY: We will start out with cloudy skies on Saturday. After noon the snow will be moving in from west to east. It should really start going in the Ports after 3pm. Snow will become heavy with breezy east winds 10-20mph gusting to 30mph. This will lead to less than a mile of visibility across much of the region. Travel will become difficult in the afternoon. Overnight travel will be extremely dangerous as the snow piles up. Temperatures will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s. Expect 4-8″ of snow through Saturday night.

WX GFX
WX GFX(WX GFX)

SUNDAY: The snow continues into Sunday as the low passes over the region. Another 4-8″ will be possible through the afternoon. Winds will be moving from the east to the northeast 10-20mph. Blowing and drifting snow will continue into the evening. Highs will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s. Travel should improve after 5pm from west to east.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)
WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)
WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

MONDAY: High pressure will settle in on Monday to bring mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 20′s with northerly winds.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamenang Choh and Grace Kirk
Former Marshall star Grace Kirk suing the Ivy League and their schools
Judge Sally Tarnowski
Report: Judge Tarnowski fatally struck by car
UPDATE: Work on section of Twin Ports Interchange will remain stopped after possible indigenous remains uncovered
File - police lights
Man dead following apparent altercation in Grand Marais
One person is dead after a snowmobile crash in Vilas County early Monday morning.
Hermantown woman dead after snowmobile crash

Latest News

Wx Gfx
First Alert: Snowy, slick weekend ahead
Heavy weekend snow
MARCH 9, PM WEATHER
WX GFX
First Alert: Moderate snow tonight, heavier snow this weekend
Wx Gfx
Light to moderate snow today into Friday, another round for the weekend