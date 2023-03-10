First Alert: Weekend winter storm still on track

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: The calm before the storm continues into tonight. We will have mostly cloudy skies and east winds 5-10mph. Lows will fall into the teens, so a bit colder tomorrow morning. The next big round of snow arrives Saturday!

SATURDAY: We will start out with cloudy skies on Saturday. After noon the snow will be moving in from west to east. It should really start going in the Ports after 3pm. Snow will become heavy with breezy east winds 10-20mph gusting to 30mph. This will lead to less than a mile of visibility across much of the region. Travel will become difficult in the afternoon. Overnight travel will be extremely dangerous as the snow piles up. Temperatures will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s. Expect 4-8″ of snow through Saturday night.

SUNDAY: The snow continues into Sunday as the low passes over the region. Another 4-8″ will be possible through the afternoon. Winds will be moving from the east to the northeast 10-20mph. Blowing and drifting snow will continue into the evening. Highs will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s. Travel should improve after 5pm from west to east.

MONDAY: High pressure will settle in on Monday to bring mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 20′s with northerly winds.

