First Alert: Snowy, slick weekend ahead

Friday: Snow showers should begin to wind down through the morning hours. Some roads especially in the southern half of the region could be slick this morning. Through the rest of our Friday we are looking at mainly cloudy skies overhead with a few additional lake effect snow flurries possible around the head of the lake. Temperatures climb into the mid and upper 20s. Winds are out of the east between 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Our next system will begin to make its arrival Saturday afternoon and evening. At this point, it does look like it could be a bigger system. A winter storm watch has been issued for the vast majority of the Northland. This system will linger through the weekend. Expect travel conditions to become poor in the afternoon and continue to get worse through the night. Winds will remain of of the east between 10-20 MPH, which could add to totals around the head of the lake. Snow continues overnight with low visibility.

Sunday: Sunday snow showers continue through much of the day. Snow should begin to wrap us as we head later towards Sunday evening and Sunday night. All said and done, the head of the lakes could run 7-14″ thanks to lake enhancement. Inland portions of the Northland are looking at lesser amounts. Temperatures Sunday climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

