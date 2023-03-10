Essentia Health completes fine art collection

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The fine arts collection at St. Mary’s Medical Center is officially complete.

In August of 2021, Essentia Health and Integrated Art Group asked artists to submit their work for consideration at the replacement St. Mary’s Medical Center.

After 18 months, the fine art collection is completed.

Approximately 250 local and regional artist submitted their work. About 100 pieces were selected.

“Art can relieve stress and anxiety for patients, and we’re excited to offer this additional layer of healing,” said Laura Pfenninger, project manager for Essentia. “We strived to create a diverse collection so there will be something here for everyone to enjoy.”

The pieces feature things around the region including the Northern Lights, Boundary Waters, and local wildlife.

Many pieces in the art collection are either created by Native Americans or pay homage to Indigenous culture such as the Ojibwe creation story done by Rabbett Strickland.

Leah Yellowbird, who is Algonquin-Metis and Anishinaabe, also has a piece in the collection using antique beading.

Most of the art will be in publicly accessible spaces, such as corridors, vestibules, and waiting areas.

In addition, each floor will feature a variety of pieces to accommodate different tastes and aesthetics.

The hospital will also be filled with approximately 120 posters or reproductions and about 90 pieces of existing fine art that will be moved over from the current St. Mary’s Medical Center.

In total, 68% of these new pieces of art came from within Essentia’s service area, and 100% of the artists were based within their service states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and North Dakota.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.