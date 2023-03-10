Duluth’s Central High School on the hill officially sells for $8 million

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth School District has officially sold the old Central High School on the hill after multiple failed attempts.

On Friday, March 10, Duluth Public Schools announced they had closed on the sale of Central High School.

Developer STC Building LLC, formerly known as Chester Creek View, LLC, paid $8 million for the property.

“I am very pleased to have finally sold this property after so many years of sitting empty and being for sale,” said Superintendent John Magas “The $8 million from the sale will be helpful in providing additional resources to the students and families of the district, and will be a wonderful development opportunity for the city of Duluth.”

The money from the sale is being set aside for future capital and technology purchases.

Chester Creek View has yet to announce what they plan to do with the purchased 55 acres.

Those 55 acres don’t include all of the plot where Central High School sits. The district has kept some of the land on the hill which they plan to use for a new transportation center.

Central High School closed in 2011 as part of the district’s “Red Plan” to consolidate schools and has sat largely unused ever since.

The sale is part of a plan put in place by the Duluth School Board in 2019.

That plan also included the sale of Historic Old Central High School in February 2022, as well as the relocation of the district’s transportation and district services center.

District leaders hope the sale of the two schools will allow them to focus on existing school facilities and student outcomes, as well as create a future for two important Duluth properties.

“I anticipate that the client developing the front 55 acres on the hill will accomplish some great goals that enhance Duluth in many respects,” said Dave Spooner, manager of facilities, who recently retired.

Demolition of the Central High School building wrapped recently after starting in November.

Final clean-up steps for the land will be completed this spring.

