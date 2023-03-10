City by City: St. Louis County, Hibbing, Red Cliff

A St. Louis County Deputy and his K9 partner recently received a national honor.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
St. Louis County, MN- St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Smith and K9 Pheonix were chosen by the United States Police Canine Association as the national recipient of the Patrol Case of the Quarter for the 3rd quarter of 2022. According to a Facebook post by the Northland K9 Foundation, the incident happened in Virginia last July. St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputies were responding to a suspect barricaded inside a garage. Several officers received minor injuries during the response, but after deploying K9 Pheonix they were able to take the man into custody without any serious injuries. Officers on-scene called K9 Phoenix a rockstar and now the pair share this national honor. They were given the award in February after being selected from submissions from over 25 regions in the United States.

Hibbing, MN- Registration is currently open for the annual City Wide Garage Sale which will take place the third weekend of May. The Chamber of Commerce is making a full map of participants. The cost is $5 and includes a garage sale sign. Sales must be held in Hibbing city limits.

Red Cliff- The 2023 election cycle is underway. On the ballot this year is Chairperson, Treasurer and three At-Large seats. The candidacy deadline for Chairperson and Treasurer is April 5. Primary elections will be held on May 5 and the general election is July 4. Members are still needed to serve on the Election Board as well. Applications for the board are open through March 29.

