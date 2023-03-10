Adam Thielen released from Minnesota Vikings

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Vikings fans are waking up with bad news Friday.

Two-time Pro Bowl WR Adam Thielen is being released from the Minnesota Vikings making him a free agent.

The Vikings terminated the contract with Thielen on Friday.

“Adam will forever be a part of the Minnesota Vikings family and history. Setting the standard with his play on the field, being a selfless teammate, and making a permanent impact in the community, Adam’s influence is significant. We are grateful for everything he brought to the Vikings organization since arriving in 2013, and I’m thankful to have had the opportunity to work with him over the last year. He is the best representation of what the Minnesota Vikings should stand for. I wish nothing but the best for Adam, Caitlin, and their entire family,” said Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

“Adam’s story is one many know and admire and an incredible example of what a relentless pursuit of a goal can ultimately accomplish,” O’Connell said in a statement. “For over a decade, Adam honed his craft to become one of the most well-recognized wide receivers in the NFL. Over that same time, he poured so much of his time into his home state, which made it even more special for him to earn our 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination. I personally leaned on Adam for his work ethic, leadership, and counsel multiple times to help get our team where we wanted it to be last season. I appreciate Adam’s contributions and will be pulling for continued success for him, Caitlin, and their children.”

“Adam’s tremendous impact goes well beyond the Vikings organization. His rise from a tryout player to one of the best players in the history of our franchise has encouraged so many young athletes and is a testament to hard work and perseverance. While Adam had a competitive fire on the field, he showed grace, compassion, and humility within his community,” says Vikings Owners Mark and Zygi Wilf. “The commitment he and his wife, Caitlin, have shown to Minnesota through the Thielen Foundation has and will continue to provide real change. Adam’s energetic, contagious personality will be missed inside the facility, but we are grateful for the foundation he built. He was a Minnesota Viking long before we signed him, and he will be always considered a part of this team. We sincerely wish Adam, Caitlin, and their entire family continued success.”

The Minnesota native who went to Minnesota-State Mankato on a $500 scholarship, signed with the Vikings after a rookie camp tryout in 2013 after going undrafted.

Thielen ranks third in team history in receptions with 534 and receiving touchdowns at 55.

He is also fourth in receiving yards at 6,682.

