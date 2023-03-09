State wants to hear from people who lost power in storms

State regulators want to hear from frustrated Michigan residents who lost electricity during recent storms across the Lower Peninsula
Power lines
Power lines(Gray)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — State regulators want to hear from frustrated Michigan residents who lost electricity during recent storms across the Lower Peninsula.

The Michigan Public Service Commission, which sets rates and other policies affecting utilities, said it will hold two town hall-style meetings on March 20 in Jackson and Dearborn.

Another meeting will be livestreamed at 6 p.m. on March 21 over Microsoft Teams.

“We know how exasperating it is to lose power and for it to take days for service to be restored, and we share in the frustrations with the reliability of the state’s power grid,” MPSC Chairman Dan Scripps said.

Hundreds of thousands of people lost power — some for days — as a result of ice and snow from two storms. The state's largest utilities, DTE Energy and Consumers Energy, said the weather presented extraordinary challenges.

“The commission is holding these town halls to give Michiganders a chance to share directly with state regulators their experiences during and after the storms, as well as a chance to hear about what steps the MPSC is taking to address reliability," Scripps said.

The Jackson meeting will start at noon at American 1 Credit Union Event Center, followed by the Dearborn gathering at 5:30 p.m. at Fordson High School.

Most Read

One person is dead after a snowmobile crash in Vilas County early Monday morning.
Hermantown woman dead after snowmobile crash
Judge Sally Tarnowski
Duluth Judge Sally Tarnowski dies during Florida vacation
Judge Sally Tarnowski
Report: Judge Tarnowski fatally struck by car
File - police lights
Man dead following apparent altercation in Grand Marais
I-35 Traffic Impacts
Twin Ports Interchange traffic changes begin on I-35 March 13

Latest News

Progress, staffing shortages reported at Wisconsin prison
Democratic state Reps., from left, Denise Mentzer, Matt Koleszar, Joey Andrews, Jaime Churches...
Michigan House approves repeal of state’s right-to-work law
FILE - Lennon Jones plays catch outside American Family Field before the Milwaukee Brewers'...
Coalition aims to keep Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
Evers: Raises for corrections, prosecutors a must in budget