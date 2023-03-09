Report: Minnesota’s January job growth shows strong start to the year

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota’s employment held steady through the first month of 2023.

According to Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), the state gained 14,100 jobs in January, up 0.5%, which is on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Minnesota’s private sector gained 12,000 jobs, also up by 0.5%.

After revisions that are made every year at this time, from December to January, the unemployment rate stayed at 2.9% and the labor force participation rate remained at 68.1%.

This still makes Minnesota’s unemployment rate one of the lowest in the county and it’s still below the national average.

Nationally, the unemployment rate fell to 3.4% and the labor force participation rate increased to 62.4% (revised) throughout January.

U.S. total nonfarm employment increased by 517,000, or 0.3% as well.

“Our tight labor market continues to provide great opportunities for job seekers and challenges for many employers,” said interim DEED Commissioner Kevin McKinnon. “DEED will continue outreach to Minnesotans who remain on the employment sidelines and utilizing our programs and services to get more people into the workforce.”

“Our biggest month-to-month job growth in nearly a year indicates our labor market is still very tight but not so tight as to greatly constrain job growth,” said DEED Labor Market Information Director Angelina Nguyen. “This is good news for employers and job seekers.”

During January, Minnesota’s eight supersectors gained jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis, including notable growth in the following:

Construction gained 2,200 jobs, up 1.7%

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities gained 1,300 jobs, up 0.2%

Professional & Business Services gained 6,600 jobs, up 1.7%

Education and Health Services gained 2,000 jobs, up 0.4%

Government gained 2,100 jobs, up 0.5%

Throughout 2022, Minnesota gained 68,807 payroll jobs, up 2.4% and the private sector gained 60,741 jobs, up 2.5% over the year.

These gains put total nonfarm employment 29,504 jobs short of January 2020 employment and 15,134 jobs short in the private sector.

All supersectors posted positive annual growth except one in 2022.

Leisure and Hospitality posted the largest growth by being up 20,770 jobs and outpaced the national rate as Minnesota is at 8.9% and the U.S. is 8.3%. DEED states this growth was driven by double-digit percentage increases in Arts, Entertainment, Recreation, and Accommodation.

Education and Health Services saw the second largest over-the-year growth, as it’s up 14,461 jobs or 2.7%. It’s stated the growth was driven by Ambulatory Health Care Services, Nursing and Residential Care Facilities, and Social Assistance. However, Minnesota’s job growth in this supersector is lower at 2.7% compared to the U.S. at 4.2%.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities saw growth, adding 9,235 jobs, or 1.8%. Minnesota also outpaced the U.S. by 0.1%. Growth in the supersector was driven by Building Material and Garden Equipment Dealers, Transportation and Warehousing, Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instruments, and Miscellaneous Retailers. This occurred even with declines in General Merchandise Retailers and Department Stores.

Manufacturing was up 7,519 jobs, or 2.4%.

Information grew 3.2% with 1,444 more jobs.

Government showed positive growth over the year, up 8,066 jobs, or 2%.

Mining and Logging was the only supersector that saw negative growth, with 25 jobs lost or 0.4%.

U.S. employment grew 3.6% over 2022 and the private sector is up 4.1%.

Nationally, all supersectors showed stronger gains over the last year compared to Minnesota sectors except three which were stronger in Minnesota: Trade, Transportation, and Utilities; Leisure & Hospitality; and Government.

