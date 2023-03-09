Northland groups encourage more women to pursue construction trades

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Not only is Wednesday International Women’s Day, but it’s also Women in Construction Week.

It’s an industry that has been historically male-dominated.

Two local workforce development organizations, Building Strong Communities and SOAR, hosted a site tour Wednesday, working to get more women interested in construction.

It’s a local construction project for people interested in a career in the trades, people like Amanda Olsen.

“In the program so far, I feel really welcomed, and they really want to involve more women and encourage them to become a trade member of some union just because it’s more diverse nowadays, they want everybody to be there,” Olsen said.

According to the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC), women made up just 11% of the US construction workforce in 2022.

Project Engineer Mikayla Anderson said she feels just as welcome in the industry as men do.

“In terms of being a woman in a male-dominated industry, it doesn’t really feel any different, I come to work every day, just like they do,” Anderson said.

While there is still a pay disparity, NAWIC said the gender pay gap is significantly smaller in construction occupations.

Women there make 95.5% of what men make, compared to the US average of 82.9%

Anderson said any woman thinking about pursuing a male-dominated industry like construction, should.

“If it’s something you want to do, go for it, I don’t think being a minority should stop you,” Anderson said.

For Olsen, the Building Strong Communities program is showing her she can forge her own path in life.

“It was intimidating at first, but it actually seems like it makes more sense, then I’ll actually understand what it’s like to be in this kind of situation on a day-to-day basis in that career, and I think that’s really going to help us figure out what path we want to go down,” Olsen said.

Participants in the Building Strong Communities program can explore various construction careers like equipment operators, carpenters, laborers and steel workers.

To learn more about the program, click here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.