Light to moderate snow today into Friday, another round for the weekend

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today: I think to start our Thursday most should be dry. But another round of light to moderate snow will arrive later this evening and tonight. The best chance of snow will be across the southern half of the Northland. There they will see 1-3″ Again, the head of the lake and North Shore could see some light lake-effect snow thanks to winds out of the east between 5-15 MPH. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with east winds 10-15mph.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Friday: Any leftover snow from the overnight system should wrap up Friday morning. Through the rest of the day there is the opportunity for some snow flurries and lake effect snow for the head of the lake and the North Shore. Temperatures climb into the 20s for most.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Saturday: Saturday we will have mostly cloudy skies and breezy east to start before another low will slide into the Upper Midwest through the afternoon. This system seems like it could be a little more potent than the last few. Stick with Northern News Now for updates.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)
Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

