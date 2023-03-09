Gov. Evers asks FDA to prevent non-dairy products from being labeled as dairy

MADISON, WI. (Northern News Now) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers penned a letter to the FDA on Thursday urging them to reconsider their stance on the classification of dairy products.

In February, the FDA amended its definition of dairy products and proposed allowing non-dairy products, such as nuts or plants, to be marketed as “dairy.”

“As America’s Dairyland, Wisconsin is known for producing, processing, and consuming dairy products. Over the course of generations, Wisconsin farmers have built a reputation for producing high-quality, nutritious products. Consumers choose Wisconsin milk products because they know that our farmers take pride in producing quality products backed by rigorous industry standards. Inaccurate labeling of imitation products as ‘milk’ not only creates confusion in the marketplace but threatens one of the core industries within Wisconsin’s $104.8 billion agricultural economy,” Gov. Evers wrote.

In the letter, Gov. Evers also expressed his support for Sen. Baldwin’s “Defending Against Imitations and Replacements of Yogurt, milk, and cheese to Promote Regular Intake of Dairy Everyday” Act, also known as the DAIRY PRIDE Act.

Introduced by Sen. Baldwin on Feb. 28, 2023, the legislation would require non-dairy products made from nuts, seeds, plants, and algae to no longer be labeled with dairy terms such as milk, yogurt, or cheese.

“In contrast to the recently proposed FDA rules, I support S. 549, the bipartisan DAIRY PRIDE Act,” continued Gov. Evers. “This will ensure Wisconsin dairy producers have the protection they deserve when marketing their dairy products without unfair competition from non-dairy products claiming to be dairy products.”

You can read Governor Ever’s full letter here.

