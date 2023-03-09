First Alert: Moderate snow tonight, heavier snow this weekend

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be tracking some snow showers moving north into tonight. Folks on the Range and north will likely just see some flurries. However, from the Ports and south we will have a chance of 1-3″ overnight. The North Shore, up to Silver Bay, will see a chance of 1-3″ as well. Some lake enhancement will be possible around the head of the lake and in the higher elevation areas, and that could add an inch or so more. Lows will be in the teens and 20′s with breezy east winds 10-20mph. Expect slippery roads in the morning.

FRIDAY: Friday we will have a slight chance of some light snow in the morning, otherwise just some lake flurries. Highs will be in the upper 20′s with breezy east winds 10-20mph. Overnight we will just see mostly cloudy skies and calmer east winds.

SATURDAY: Our next system arrives Saturday afternoon. This system will linger through the weekend. Expect travel conditions to become poor in the afternoon and continue to get worse through the night. Winds will remain east, which could add to totals around the head of the lake. Snow continues overnight with low visibility.

SUNDAY: Sunday we will see the low pass through the region and bring more snow all day. Conditions should start to improve after 4pm. However, breezy east winds will continue through the early evening. Highs will be in the lower 30′s. Snow accumulations between Saturday and Sunday will be around 4-8″. However, the lake could add a few inches around the head of the lake.

