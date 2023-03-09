Essentia Health announces boys’ hockey All-Star Game roster

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The roster for the Essentia Health High School Boys’ Hockey Game has been announced.

The event, which takes place on March 14, marks the 24th year of the all-star games.

Players from Duluth, the Iron Range/Northern Minnesota were nominated to play and 34 were selected.

The game matches the top 17 boys’ high school hockey players from the Iron Range/Northern MN Area and the top 17 from the Duluth Area as the teams battle for the Dick Stewart Cup.

Team White - Duluth

#2 (C) Grant Winkler - Senior, Defense, 5′10″, 185 - Duluth East

#3 (A) George Peterson - Senior, Defense, 5′11″, 180 - Hermantown

#4 Lucas Rauner - Senior, Defense, 5′11″, 170 - Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC)

#5 Henry Murray - Senior, Defense, 6′0″, 187 - Duluth East

#6 Aidan Spenningby - Senior, Defense, 5′9″, 165 - Duluth East

#7 Carson Pavlowich - Junior, Defense, 6′2″, 180 - Proctor

#8 Dayne Painovich - Senior, Forward, 5′9″, 165 - Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC)

#9 (A) Cole Christian - Senior, Forward, 5′9″, 155 - Duluth East

#10 Dallas Vieau - Junior, Forward, 6″, 170 - Hermantown

#12 Wyatt Carlson - Senior, Forward, 5′8″, 160 - Hermantown

#13 Patrick Dunaiski - Senior, Forward, 5′9″, 160 - Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC)

#14 Brendan Friday - Senior, Forward, 5′11″, 165 - Duluth Marshall/Lakeview CA

#15 Joe Antonutti - Junior, Forward, 5′11″, 200 - Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC)

#16 Carson Gotelaere - Senior, Forward, 6′2″, 195 - Superior

#30 AJ Reyelts - Junior, Goalie, 6′1″, 180 - Proctor

#35 Garron Opsahl - Senior, Goalie, 6′2″, 175 - Hermantown

Coaches: Evan Nelson - Superior and Dale Jago - Duluth Denfeld

Team Blue - Iron Range

#2 Matt Wherley - Senior, Defense - International Falls

#3 (C) Sam Troutwine - Junior, Defense, 6′4″, 205 - Rock Ridge

#4 (A) Tristen Babich - Senior, Defense, 5′11″, 173 - Hibbing / Chisholm

#5 Bauer Murphy - Junior, Defense, 6′1″, 195 - Grand Rapids

#6 Cael Knutson - Senior, Defense, 6′3″, 185 - Bemidji

#7 Christian Edmonds - Junior, Defense, 6′0″, 170 - Hibbing / Chisholm

#8 (A) Beau Frider - Senior, Forward, 5′11″, 165 - Hibbing / Chisholm

#9 Dylan Hedley - Senior, Forward, 6′4″, 195 - Rock Ridge

#10 Broden Fawcett - Senior, Forward, 6″, 185 - Hibbing / Chisholm

#11 Wyatt Mattfield - Senior, Forward, 6′0″, 185 - Bemidji

#12 Blayne Mortenson - Senior, Forward, 5′11″, 165 - Grand Rapids

#13 Isaac Flatley - Senior, Forward, 6′4″, 210 - Rock Ridge

#14 Hayden Davis - Senior, Forward, 6′2″, 200 - Grand Rapids

#15 Keeghan Fink - Senior, Forward, 5′9″, 145 - Hibbing / Chisholm

#16 Deegan Richards - Junior, Forward, 5′8″, 145 - Ely

#30 Myles Gunderson - Senior, Goalie, 5′10″, 160 - Grand Rapids

#35 Brayden Boyer - Senior, Goalie, 5′10″, 195 - Hibbing / Chisholm

Coaches: Chris Gamst - Moose Lake Area and Pete Steen - Moose Lake Area

Tickets are available here.

Youth hockey players who wear their local club hockey jerseys are able to attend the event for free.

Tickets for high school students with a student ID are $5.

The Essentia Health Boys’ Hockey All-Star Game will follow the girls’ game on March 14 at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Sports Center.

The girls will play at 5:30 p.m. and the boys will start at 7:30 p.m.

