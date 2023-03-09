Duluth East and Duluth Denfeld advance in section playoffs

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - MSHSL Section playoffs continued across the Northland on Thursday night.

No. 2 Duluth East got a 78-62 win over No. 7 Centennial to advance to the 7AAAA quarterfinals. The Greyhounds will face No. 3 Cambridge-Isanti at Princeton High School on Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

For section 7AAA, No. 3 Duluth Denfeld beat No. 6 Hibbing the quarterfinals. The Hunters will play No. 2 North Branch Area in the semifinals on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

