City by City: Superior, Washburn, Wisconsin

Superior, WI- The city has released a new way to connect with city resources. The ‘City of Superior’ app is now available for download. On it, you can have access to services, information, and non-emergency reporting. Users can report issues, pay bills, submit photos, track progress, and receive updates from city staff. Leaders hope this app makes the city more accessible for everyone. It is free to download on both Apple and Google Play stores.

Washburn, WI- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is looking for comments on Wikdal Park. The agency is proposing a concrete replacement project that will convert a small fraction of the park into Bayfield Street right of way. The area is located on the south side of the park and is necessary to create ADA-compliant ramps. Landscaping will also be completed after the sidewalk is reconstructed. Community comments will be accepted through March 24.

Wisconsin- Applications are open for the 2023 Governor’s Service Awards. The annual awards honor AmeriCorps members who are outstanding service workers and volunteers. Nominees should have made significant contributions to Wisconsin through their work. A Volunteer of the Year will also be chosen from six regions across Wisconsin. Nominations are due April 10 and a celebration will be held in early June.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Mt. Iron, Carlton County, Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.