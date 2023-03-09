7AA Semifinals: Pequot Lakes knocks off Marshall; Rails lose a heartbreaker to the Rangers

By Kevin Moore
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Highlights from the girls Section 7AA basketball semifinals where the Pequot Lakes Patriots and Crosby-Ironton will meet up in the Section Championship on Friday Night.

Final Scores:

(1) Pequot Lakes 64 Duluth Marshall 49.

(2) Proctor 53 (3) Crosby-Ironton 55.

