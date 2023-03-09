Man dead following apparent altercation in Grand Marais

By Kendall Jarboe
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST
GRAND MARAIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on East 5th Street in Grand Marais around 4:45 p.m.

When they arrived, authorities said they found a 78-year-old man who died from head trauma.

The sheriff’s office does not know exactly what happened or what the motive was but said the person died after an altercation.

The suspect is a 28-year-old man who knew the victim and reported the incident to the sheriff’s office.

He is now at Cook County Jail.

There is no safety threat to the public.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office after notifying the next of kin.

The Minnesota BCA will be investigating.

