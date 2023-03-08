Zoo welcomes 4-month-old orphaned cougar cub

Dickerson Park Zoo recently welcomed a female cougar cub found in Washington state. (Source: KY3)
By KY3 staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A zoo in Missouri says it has welcomed a female cougar cub that was found in Washington state.

According to the Dickerson Park Zoo, the orphaned cougar was found by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and zookeepers believe the cub is about 4 months old.

Zoo staff has named the cub Drax as they are caring for her upon her arrival.

“Drax has cleared quarantine and is doing well,” Joey Powell, zoo spokesperson, said. “She has won over her keepers, and they are working to gain her trust.”

The zoo said Drax is not currently on exhibit but the team said they will continue to share updates.

“As she [Drax] builds her strength, she will slowly be introduced to our adult female cougar, Cali,” Powell said.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Sally Tarnowski
Duluth Judge Sally Tarnowski dies during Florida vacation
One person is dead after a snowmobile crash in Vilas County early Monday morning.
Hermantown woman dead after snowmobile crash
I-35 Traffic Impacts
Twin Ports Interchange traffic changes begin on I-35 March 13
Katie Thunshelle
After traumatic event, Grand Rapids teacher inspires students to donate blood
WX GFX
Multiple opportunities for snow over the next seven days

Latest News

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of...
After Breonna Taylor shooting, Justice Dept. finds pattern of violations
Scammers use new tactics in real estate scheme
Federal law enforcement sees ‘sharp increase’ in vacant property scams
The cat was eventually rescued, and officers called in an exotic cat expert to learn what to do...
Exotic cat recovering at zoo after police found cocaine in its system
Amsoil Arena
DECC seeks volunteers to work NCAA women’s Frozen Four, offers free concert tickets
Federal law enforcement sees ‘sharp increase’ in vacant property scams