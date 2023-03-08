‘Tell Me On a Sunday’ to premiere at Spirit of the North Theatre

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Boat Club Productions opens its first show of the 2023 season this weekend at the Spirit of the North Theatre.

The show premieres Friday at the theatre in the Fitger’s Complex just off Superior Street in Duluth.

Tell Me On A Sunday features music written by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the famed musical composer who wrote musicals like Cats and Phantom of the Opera.

Starring in the show is local actress Christina Stroup, who plays a woman who travels from England to New York City and Hollywood and back again to find love.

Stroup is on the stage essentially by herself, just with a band playing the music.

“It’s that balance that keeps me very humble, but it’s a wonderful experience and I’m just so grateful to Jason and everyone here for giving me the opportunity and I’m just very excited to share this show with Duluth,” Stroup said.

The show is put on by Boat Club Productions, produced by Jason Vincent.

“It’s something unique that isn’t often seen here in Duluth,” he said, “When you come, you’re really going to get that story and that evolution of her character from beginning to end.”

Stroup said one of her favorite parts about the show is the band playing each song.

“It’s just so awesome to have them behind me as I’m singing and it’s a must-see for sure,” she said.

Tell Me On A Sunday premieres at the Spirt of the North Theatre on Friday, March 10 at 8 p.m., with a show on Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m.

The show is also playing March 17-19 at the same times.

To purchase tickets, you can visit the Boat Club Productions website here.

