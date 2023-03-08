Snow possible to close the week, another round in the weekend

By Adam Lorch
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing light snow showers moving from south to north. Accumulations will be light, mostly less than an inch. The light snow chances will continue tonight. New accumulations will be 0.1-1.0″. Winds will be ENE 5-15mph, which will mean some lake enhancement will be possible from the head of the lake and up the North Shore. This could lead to an additional 1″ or so in isolated areas. Lows will be in the 20′s.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)
WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)
WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have a 40% chance of some light snow showers off and on through the day. The best chance of snow will be across our southern counties, but accumulations will only be 1-3″. Again, the head of the lake and North Shore will see some light lake-effect snow. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with east winds 10-15mph.

FRIDAY: Friday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of flurries for the region. The head of the lake and North Shore will continue to see lake-effect snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s with east winds 10-15mph.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have mostly cloudy skies and breezy east winds. Another low will slide into the Upper Midwest in the afternoon and evening. This system could bring up to 8″ of snow to the region. It’s still pretty far out, so check back for updates.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)
WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Sally Tarnowski
Duluth Judge Sally Tarnowski dies during Florida vacation
One person is dead after a snowmobile crash in Vilas County early Monday morning.
Hermantown woman dead after snowmobile crash
I-35 Traffic Impacts
Twin Ports Interchange traffic changes begin on I-35 March 13
Katie Thunshelle
After traumatic event, Grand Rapids teacher inspires students to donate blood
WX GFX
Multiple opportunities for snow over the next seven days

Latest News

Tracking more snow
MARCH 8, PM WEATHER
Wx Gfx
Numerous rounds of snow heading towards the weekend
Snow chances
MARCH 7, PM WEATHER
WX GFX
Multiple opportunities for snow over the next seven days