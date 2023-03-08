Snow possible to close the week, another round in the weekend

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing light snow showers moving from south to north. Accumulations will be light, mostly less than an inch. The light snow chances will continue tonight. New accumulations will be 0.1-1.0″. Winds will be ENE 5-15mph, which will mean some lake enhancement will be possible from the head of the lake and up the North Shore. This could lead to an additional 1″ or so in isolated areas. Lows will be in the 20′s.

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have a 40% chance of some light snow showers off and on through the day. The best chance of snow will be across our southern counties, but accumulations will only be 1-3″. Again, the head of the lake and North Shore will see some light lake-effect snow. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with east winds 10-15mph.

FRIDAY: Friday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of flurries for the region. The head of the lake and North Shore will continue to see lake-effect snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s with east winds 10-15mph.

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have mostly cloudy skies and breezy east winds. Another low will slide into the Upper Midwest in the afternoon and evening. This system could bring up to 8″ of snow to the region. It’s still pretty far out, so check back for updates.

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.