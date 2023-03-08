Report: Judge Tarnowski fatally struck by car

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As the community continues to mourn the loss of Duluth Judge Sally Tarnowski, new details have emerged surrounding the judge’s sudden passing.

Family members told the Star Tribune Judge Tarnowski was hit by a car while on a run in Venice, Florida Monday morning.

We are working to obtain more information from Venice Police.

Officers there did confirm they responded to a crash that morning.

They say a man driving a truck hit a woman who was then airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police say she later died during surgery.

Authorities in Florida are still investigating, and no charges have been filed at this point.

Back in Duluth, flowers, candles and more line the front steps of the St. Louis County Courthouse.

Judge Tarnowski served as the Chief Judge of the 6th Judicial District from 2016 to 2020 and most recently was a St. Louis County Judge in Duluth.

She’s being remembered as a champion of justice, especially when it came to the mental health treatment court.

There is no word on funeral plans as of yet.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.