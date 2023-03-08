Numerous rounds of snow heading towards the weekend

MARCH 8 AM FORECAST
By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today: Through our Wednesday snow showers will continue to push eastward from north central Minnesota towards the Twin Ports and Arrowhead. New accumulations will be between 1-4″ with the higher totals in Central Minnesota and up the North Shore thanks to some lake enhancement up there. The Twin Ports is generally looking at Tr-2″ but there could be higher amounts here as well thanks to the lake. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with ESE winds 5-15mph.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Thursday: Thursday I generally think is dry, but there could be some light snow showers here and there. Winds out of the east between 5-15 MPH could also create bands of lake effect snow through the day for the North Shore. Highs climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Thursday night into Friday another round of snow will begin to make it arrival across the southern half of the area.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Friday: Friday we will continue to see that bigger system off to our south that will bring some snow to the southern half of the area. Round 2 of snow looks to drop 2-4″ to the south of the Twin Ports. However, winds out of the east again between 5-15 MPH could bring some snow up the North Shore and some lake enhancement to the Twin Ports. Highs Friday climb into the 20s.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)
Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Sally Tarnowski
Duluth Judge Sally Tarnowski dies during Florida vacation
One person is dead after a snowmobile crash in Vilas County early Monday morning.
Hermantown woman dead after snowmobile crash
Katie Thunshelle
After traumatic event, Grand Rapids teacher inspires students to donate blood
Wx Gfx
Calm Tuesday, more snow for the second half of the week
Winter conditions could lead to increase in deer mortality rates.
Harsh Minnesota winters burdening deer’s up north

Latest News

Snow chances
MARCH 7, PM WEATHER
WX GFX
Multiple opportunities for snow over the next seven days
Wx Gfx
Calm Tuesday, more snow for the second half of the week
More snow this week
MARCH 6, PM WEATHER