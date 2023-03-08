Numerous rounds of snow heading towards the weekend

Today: Through our Wednesday snow showers will continue to push eastward from north central Minnesota towards the Twin Ports and Arrowhead. New accumulations will be between 1-4″ with the higher totals in Central Minnesota and up the North Shore thanks to some lake enhancement up there. The Twin Ports is generally looking at Tr-2″ but there could be higher amounts here as well thanks to the lake. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with ESE winds 5-15mph.

Thursday: Thursday I generally think is dry, but there could be some light snow showers here and there. Winds out of the east between 5-15 MPH could also create bands of lake effect snow through the day for the North Shore. Highs climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Thursday night into Friday another round of snow will begin to make it arrival across the southern half of the area.

Friday: Friday we will continue to see that bigger system off to our south that will bring some snow to the southern half of the area. Round 2 of snow looks to drop 2-4″ to the south of the Twin Ports. However, winds out of the east again between 5-15 MPH could bring some snow up the North Shore and some lake enhancement to the Twin Ports. Highs Friday climb into the 20s.

