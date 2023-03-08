No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl will face off against No. 2 Cromwell-Wright in Section 7A Championship
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night, the Section 7A Semifinals were held at Hibbing Memorial.
No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl dominated South Ridge in a 67-30 win, while No. 2 Cromwell-Wright got a 53-43 victory over No.3 Ely.
MIB and Cromwell-Wright will meet back at Hibbing on Friday for the Section 7A Championship.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.