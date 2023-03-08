Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.(Bell County Sheriff's Department)
By KWTX Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A man in Texas was arrested for allegedly stabbing someone and removing an organ, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called on Feb. 15 to respond to reports of a stabbing and found a victim whose organ was removed when they arrived at the scene.

The stabbing victim was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said he was taken into custody March 7.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Sally Tarnowski
Duluth Judge Sally Tarnowski dies during Florida vacation
One person is dead after a snowmobile crash in Vilas County early Monday morning.
Hermantown woman dead after snowmobile crash
I-35 Traffic Impacts
Twin Ports Interchange traffic changes begin on I-35 March 13
Katie Thunshelle
After traumatic event, Grand Rapids teacher inspires students to donate blood
Wx Gfx
Calm Tuesday, more snow for the second half of the week

Latest News

Maria Flores of Decatur, Alabama was shocked to find out she was responsible for the damage her...
Nonprofit covers costs of woman’s property damage caused by neighbor’s tree
Tucker Carlson, left, and former President Donald Trump, talk while watching golfers on the...
‘I hate him passionately,’ Fox’s Tucker Carlson texted about Trump, court papers reveal
Acts are researched before being booked by the DECC
DECC promises entertainment packed year with multi-genre shows booked in 2023
U.S. safety regulators are investigating Tesla after reports of steering wheel failure.
US investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off