Hermantown boys hockey’s hot start fuels 6-0 state tournament win over Luverne

Hermantown boys hockey
Hermantown boys hockey(KBJR)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MN (Northern News Now) - Six different goal scorers carried Hermantown to a commanding shutout win over Luverne in the first round of the Class A Minnesota State Boys Hockey Tournament Wednesday.

The No. 2 seeded Hawks defeated the Cardinals 6-0 and now advance to the semifinals at 11 a.m. Friday. They will play the winner of Alexandria and Mahtomedi at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Hermantown, which is looking to repeat as state champions, didn’t waste any time getting on the board Wednesday. Forward Aaron Evjen, a senior, scored the Hawks’ first goal with 10:32 to go in the first period.

The team kept piling it on, when just minutes later, forwards River Freeman, a sophomore, and Bradford Skytta, a freshman, notched two more goals for Hermantown within 30 seconds of each other. That gave the Hawks a 3-0 lead with 9:21 to play in the first period.

Skytta’s goal was reviewed for possible goalie interference, but it was ultimately ruled a good goal.

The rest of the first perioid and the entire second period were quiet, until about six minutes in the third period when Hermantown’s senior forward Wyatt Carlson extended the Hawks’ lead to 4-0, scoring his 21st goal of the season.

Then, with just 2:22 to play, junior forward Dallas Vieau scored to make it 5-0. Seconds later, Hawks captain George Peterson, a senior defenseman, netted another one, bringing the game to 6-0.

Junior goalie Dane Callaway spent the entire game in the net for Hermantown, blocking all 13 of the Cardinals’ attempts.

Hermantown ended the game with 49 shots on goal.

The Hawks will get some clarity on their next opponent after Alexandria and 3-seed Mahtomedi play at 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the Xcel Energy Center.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Sally Tarnowski
Duluth Judge Sally Tarnowski dies during Florida vacation
One person is dead after a snowmobile crash in Vilas County early Monday morning.
Hermantown woman dead after snowmobile crash
I-35 Traffic Impacts
Twin Ports Interchange traffic changes begin on I-35 March 13
Katie Thunshelle
After traumatic event, Grand Rapids teacher inspires students to donate blood
Wx Gfx
Calm Tuesday, more snow for the second half of the week

Latest News

DECC plans busy entertainment season for 2023
Acts are researched before being booked by the DECC
DECC promises entertainment packed year with multi-genre shows booked in 2023
City of Superior App
City of Superior releases new mobile app
Christina Stroup stars in Tell Me On a Sunday at the Spirit of the North Theatre.
‘Tell Me On A Sunday’ to premiere at Spirit of the North Theatre