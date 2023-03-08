Esko and Two Harbors use big wins to advance to 7AA quarterfinals

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Highlights and scores for the 7AA boys basketball playoffs.

Round One:

(1) Pequot Lakes 90 (16) I-Falls 20 Final.

(2) Esko 104 (15) Greenway 24 Final.

(3) Rock Ridge 97 (14) Marshall 43 Final.

(4) Crosby-Ironton 78 (13) Mesabi East 43 Final.

(5) Two Harbors 94 (12) Proctor 60 Final.

(6) MLWR 88 (11) Pierz 59 Final.

The quarterfinals will be held at Hermantown High School Saturday, March 11th beginning at 11:00 a.m.

