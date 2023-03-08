DECC seeks volunteers to work NCAA women’s Frozen Four, offers free concert tickets

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In anticipation of the NCAA women’s hockey Frozen Four playoffs next week, the DECC is offering a special incentive for new volunteers or employees to work at the games.

The first 25 people to sign up for shifts during the series, which runs Friday, March 17 through Sunday, March 19, will receive two tickets to the upcoming The Guess Who concert on June 30.

Shifts range from 4-6 hours. Jobs can include concessions, ushering, ticket taking, helping at the bars, and greetings guests.

Despite 50 organizations signing up for the fundraising volunteer positions, they have been especially hard to fill for the Friday daytime games.

“We’re asking Northlanders to come together and be part of something big as we provide excellent services for these guests to our region,” says executive director Daniel Hartman.

To sign up to be a fundraising volunteer for an organization, follow this link.

To view part-time and full-time employment opportunities, you can visit the DECC’s website.

The NCAA Women’s Frozen Four games:

Friday, March 17th at 2:30 p.m.

Friday, March 17th at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 19th at 3:00 p.m.

