DECC seeks volunteers to work NCAA women’s Frozen Four, offers free concert tickets

Amsoil Arena
Amsoil Arena(Northern News Now)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In anticipation of the NCAA women’s hockey Frozen Four playoffs next week, the DECC is offering a special incentive for new volunteers or employees to work at the games.

The first 25 people to sign up for shifts during the series, which runs Friday, March 17 through Sunday, March 19, will receive two tickets to the upcoming The Guess Who concert on June 30.

Shifts range from 4-6 hours. Jobs can include concessions, ushering, ticket taking, helping at the bars, and greetings guests.

Despite 50 organizations signing up for the fundraising volunteer positions, they have been especially hard to fill for the Friday daytime games.

“We’re asking Northlanders to come together and be part of something big as we provide excellent services for these guests to our region,” says executive director Daniel Hartman.

To sign up to be a fundraising volunteer for an organization, follow this link.

To view part-time and full-time employment opportunities, you can visit the DECC’s website.

The NCAA Women’s Frozen Four games:

  • Friday, March 17th at 2:30 p.m.
  • Friday, March 17th at 6:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 19th at 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Sally Tarnowski
Duluth Judge Sally Tarnowski dies during Florida vacation
One person is dead after a snowmobile crash in Vilas County early Monday morning.
Hermantown woman dead after snowmobile crash
I-35 Traffic Impacts
Twin Ports Interchange traffic changes begin on I-35 March 13
Katie Thunshelle
After traumatic event, Grand Rapids teacher inspires students to donate blood
WX GFX
Multiple opportunities for snow over the next seven days

Latest News

Spongy Moth treatments will take place this summer in NE Minnesota.
City by City: Mt. Iron, Carlton County, Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest
Gordy's Hi-Hat opens for its 62nd season in Cloquet
Gordy’s Hi-Hat opening for 63rd season later this month
Blood Drive Preview
Duluth blood drive: ‘All blood is needed no matter what.’
Northern News Now Blood Drive ending soon