DECC promises entertainment packed year with multi-genre shows booked in 2023

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - To steal a phrase from Foreigner’s Juke Box Hero song, it was a sold-out show when REO Speedwagon, Styx and Loverboy played the DECC last September. Speaking of Foreigner, they’re hitting the DECC this May. It’s a sign that Covid concerns are easing.

“It is so nice to see people comfortable and coming out to the DECC and other places to enjoy themselves.” said Lucie Amundsen of the DECC.

After a few years of hosting few shows, the city owned multi-stage venue is booking events with a vengeance now. The DECC has changed its approach to getting acts.

“For a long time the DECC has taken this rental model where we would have promoters or agents come to the DECC if it fit in their schedules and fit in our venues we’d say yes.” said Jane Pederson Jandl of the DECC.

Now DECC people are approaching agents and managers of artists small, medium and large. They do research to see if a proposed show will fly with Northlanders.

“It’s called Pollstar and it’s a national database that provides us with average gross and average ticket sales numbers which is very helpful to us to match up those numbers with our capacities in our venues.” said Jandl

Those venues include Bayfront Park, Symphony Hall, Amsoil Arena and even the old arena and Pioneer Hall if needed. Shows coming in 2023 include classic rock bands Foreigner, The Guess Who and The Doobie Brothers. Other genres booked this year are the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra, Kevin Gates and Wacka Flocka Fame, Hippo Campus and Trampled by Turtles among many others.

“We have been hearing from our constituents they want a broader variety and there are underserved markets out there.” said Amundsen.

Still out there are a couple of shows the DECC crew says will amaze us if they can get the artists to sign the dotted line for a trip to Duluth so no names can be dropped right now.

“As soon as all the contracts are signed.” said Amundsen.

In Duluth, Dave Anderson, Northern News Now.>

