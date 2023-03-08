City of Superior releases new mobile app

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Superior has released a new way to connect with city resources right at your fingertips.

You can now download the ‘City of Superior’ app on your mobile device.

You can access services, information, and non-emergency reporting on the app. Users can report issues, pay bills, submit photos, track progress, and receive updates from city staff.

Leaders hope this app makes the city more accessible for everyone.

It is free to download on both Apple and Google Play stores. Just search ‘City of Superior.’

